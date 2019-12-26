|
|
Mrs. Viginia M. "Aunty" Ross, daughter of the late James T. and Rachel M. (Hayward) Murphy passed away peacefully at the age of 93 at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth on December 18, 2019. She was born in Watertown where she attended public school and was a graduate of Mount Ida College in Newton. She was predeceased by her parents, her brothers, James, Richard, Phillip, and Francis Murphy as well as her sister Clara Richardson. Mrs. Ross, prior to moving to Marshfield taught briefly in Maine. As the Head of the English Department for Marshfied schools, she mentored new teachers and taught English at the High School for over 40 years. She demanded of her generations of students that they do their absolute best for her. She instilled the wonderlust of great literature, of writing and of travel, escorting students to different European countries each spring. After her retirement, Mrs Ross continued to assist even more students to prepare for college by tutoring in her home. Ireland was Aunty's personal favorite destination, going there with her sister, Clara every summer for years. She was an avid reader and an accomplished needle woman, taking great pride in her blue ribbons from the Marshfield Fair. Aunty is lovingly remembered by her 23 nieces and nephews and scores of great and great great-nieces and nephews. She gave us a love of adventure, of reading, of the arts, the of travel and the exploration of different cultures. She introduced us to the magic of the theater, to the joy of sliding in cardboard boxes down pine needle covered hills at Miles Standish Monument, the thrill of catching the "biggest trout of the summer" with a plastic fishing pole and hook. Each of us have a cherished memory and know that she loved us all. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. p.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street in Marshfield. Funeral from the funeral home on Saturday, December 28 at 9 a.m. for a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. in St. Christine Parish Church, 1295 Main Street in Marshfield. Burial will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery in Watertown at a later date. For online guest book and driving directions please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 26, 2019