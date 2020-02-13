Home

Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home
74 Elm St
Quincy, MA 02169
(617) 773-2728
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home
74 Elm St
Quincy, MA 02169
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:00 AM
Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home
74 Elm St
Quincy, MA 02169
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Church
44 School St.
Quincy, MA
Vincent C. Borman Jr.


1928 - 2020
Vincent C. Borman Jr. Obituary
Vincent C. Borman Jr. of Quincy passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020, at age 92. Originally from Pittsburgh, Pa., he lived in Quincy for most of his life and worked as a distribution manager for Raytheon. His first wife and the mother of his children was Joan (Carroll) Borman who passed away in 1999. After her death, Vincent returned to Pittsburgh and married Mary K. (Dornecker) Voltz. Before her death, he and Mary enjoyed travelling together and spending winters in Fla. Vincent is survived by his beloved children, Kathryn MacDougall of Whitman and Russell Borman of Annapolis, MD; his grandchildren, Jennifer, Donald, Kerry, Vincent and Shannon; and his great-granddaughter Ella Kathryn. Family and friends are invited to visiting hours which will be held on Friday, February 14 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home 74 Elm St. Quincy Center. On Saturday there will be a gathering at the funeral home at 9 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Church 44 School St. Quincy. Burial is at Pine Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Please visit dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 13, 2020
