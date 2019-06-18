Vincent C. "Vinny" of Quincy, born and raised in Holbrook, Msss., passed away suddenly June 13, 2019 at the age of 74. Beloved husband of the late Antoinette M. "Toni" (Sheehan) Violandi. Loving father of Barbara Gilfeather and her husband Barry of Quincy, Mass.; Michael Violandi and his wife Petra of Bridgewater, Mass.; Margaret Thomas and her husband John of Hingham, Mass.; John Flynn and his wife Jean of Cambridge, Mass.; and Thomas Flynn of Weymouth, Mass. Cherished brother of William Donovan and his wife Ann of Naples, Fla.; Elaine Cochrane of Lynn, Mass.; and the late Paul Donovan and his wife Jane of Saugus, Mass. Devoted "Papa" of Ashley, John, Sean, Ryan, Liv, and Liam. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Vinny adored his family, especially being Papa to his grandchildren. He loved to travel anywhere his beloved Toni told him they were going, which was Ireland; Pigeon Forge-Dollywood, Tenn.; and New York City. He enjoyed going to car shows and talking to his car show buddies and tinkering with his old cars. He was involved in real estate as a hobby. He worked as an IT professional for GSA for many years until retiring. Vinny was a friendly man with a heart of gold. He was outgoing, talk your ear off about anything, compassionate but most all lived for his family. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday, June 21, from 12 - 3 p.m. in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), Hingham, followed by a memorial service at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Vincent may be made to , Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington DC 20090 or to the , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences. Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary