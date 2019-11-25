|
Vincent J. "Vinnie" DelVecchio, age 87, of Quincy, died unexpectedly, Friday, November 22, 2019 at home. Vincent was born in Quincy, to the late Louis and Anna (DiCroce) DelVecchio. Raised in Quincy, he was a graduate of Quincy Trade School. He was a lifelong Quincy resident and also enjoyed a winter home in Naples, Florida for over thirty years. Vinnie was the well-known owner and operator of The Body Smith Shop in Quincy for fifty-seven years and was proud to have his son, Vincent, carry on the family auto body business. He served as a corporal in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. As a man of faith, Vinnie was a lifelong active member of Saint John the Baptist Parish in Quincy. He was an avid New England Patriots fan, enjoyed gardening and working around his home. Most of all, his passion was for his family. He loved family gatherings, Sunday dinners and supporting the many activities and accomplishments of his many much-loved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Beloved husband and best friend for sixty-three years of Ethel D. "Bitsy" (McPhail) DelVecchio. Devoted father of Donna L. Velez of Quincy, Dianne M. DePietro and her husband Robert of Lakeville, Lisa A. Bowen and her husband James of Pembroke, Vincent L. DelVecchio and his wife Doreen of Marshfield. Loving grandfather of Nicholas Velez and his wife Jessica, Kristina Shoenthal and her husband Kevin, Ashley Sylvia and her husband Robert, Gabriella Velez, Robert and Alexandria DePietro, Shane Bowen, Cpl., U.S. Army, Daniel Bowen, Cpl., U.S. Army, Riley Bowen, Vincent P., Brianna, Marisa, Erika and Krista DelVecchio. Cherished great-grandfather of Nicholas, Vivienne and Mila. One of five siblings, he was the dear brother of Alfred G. DelVecchio and his wife Thomasine, Leo J. DelVecchio and his wife Marilyn, all of Quincy, and was pre-deceased by Josephine Puglisi and Mario M. DelVecchio. Vinnie is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, Saturday, November 30, at 9 a.m. Funeral Mass in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the funeral home Friday 4 - 8 p.m. Interment, with military honors, at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. For those who wish, donations in Vincent's memory may be made to the March of Dimes, Donation Processing Center, P.O. Box 18819, Atlanta, GA 31126 or the , 300 5th Avenue, Suite G, Waltham, MA 02451-8750. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019