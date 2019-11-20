|
Vinson Bronson, husband of the late Margarete (Friedrich) Bronson, passed away peacefully on Wednesday October 30, 2019. In 1951, he received his bachelors degree in Physics and Mathematics from Ripon College where he was a Varsity wrestler. He was a 1953 graduate of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and served as a Combat Engineer in Korea. He attended the Harvard Law School for two years where he discovered that his true calling was teaching. He was awarded a Master of Education Administration from the Harvard Graduate School of Education in 1965. He taught at Thayer Academy in Braintree for three years. He taught Chemistry, Physics, and Mathematics at Newton South High School for 37 years. He also served as an instructor for electronics courses at Bunker Hill Community College and the Wentworth Institute of Technology. He excelled in mentoring intern teachers and was particularly proud of his students who went on to successful teaching careers. He was a member of the Aula Laudis Society Chemical Society - the "Hall of Fame" for high school chemistry teachers selected by their peers in recognition of their excellence in the teaching of chemistry at the secondary level and for their contributions to chemistry education. He was the recipient of the Association of Physics Teachers "Excellence in Teaching" Award. He was dedicated to the development of science curricula that made connections between theory and real-world applications. Vin was both a lifelong teacher and a lifelong learner. After retiring in 1999 he pursued a bachelors degree in Philosophy at Stonehill College. He was a passionate and devoted student of process theology and relished the discussions and debates at the Linden Ponds Retirement Community. He served as a senior Warden at Trinity Episcopal Church and later found a spiritual home at the Second Parish Unitarian Universalist Church in Hingham. At Linden Ponds he was active in the Science and Religion Discussion Group, Linden Ponds Players, and the Readers Theater. As recently as 2016 he tutored a high school student in calculus. He enjoyed reading and practicing yoga and qigong. He delighted in watching his granddaughter play basketball and listening to his younger daughter read aloud. He routinely bested his older daughter in bowling and cribbage all the while patiently providing her pointers for improvement. He missed his calling as a short order cook; regularly producing amazing blue berry pancakes and perfect soft-boiled eggs for his daughters. He is survived by his two children Vanessa and Lisa; his granddaughter Kimberly; his nieces Rita, Linda, Beth, Gay and Marrisa; his nephews Tim and Ken, and many cousins. Family, friends, and others whose lives Vin touched are invited to the Second Parish Unitarian Universalist Church, at 685 Main St, Hingham, for a celebration of Vins life at 1 p.m. on Saturday November 23 followed by a reception at the church. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, donations in Vins memory may be made to the Center for Process Studies at the Claremont School of Theology, ctr4process.org, 1325 N. College Avenue, Claremont, CA 91711.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 20, 2019