Violet Doherty
1921 - 2020
Violet LeBlanc Doherty, age ninety-nine, passed away peacefully on November 7, 2020, at the Alliance Health Center in Braintree. She was born March 12,1921, in Brockton, to the late Elizabeth and Simon LeBlanc. Vi lived in Quincy for ninety years before spending her remaining years at the Allerton House in Weymouth and finally at Alliance in Braintree. For decades, she loved sailing the waters of the South Shore from the Squantum and Savin Hill Yacht Clubs. Well into their seventies, she and Russ cruised Cape Cod from Parker's Boat Yard in Cataumet. Violet was a bridge enthusiast who enjoyed playing at the Puritan Club, the Kennedy Center in Squantum, and in Florida during the winter months. In her Red Sox hat or rooting passionately for the New England Patriots, Vi will be remembered for her infectious laugh, her bright mind, and her strength of determination that enabled her to defeat Covid-19 at the age of ninety-nine. In addition to her parents, Vi was predeceased by her sisters Louise and Corinne; her brothers Francis and Robert, and Russell E. Doherty her loving husband of sixty-eight years. She leaves three children, Susan Callahan of Annandale, Virginia, Russell Doherty of Reading, and Cheryl Campbell of Rockland. In addition, Violet leaves eight grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren. At Violet's request, funeral services will be private. For more information and online condolences, please visit www.HamelLydon.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be sent to Alliance Health at Braintree Resident Council Fund,175 Grove St., Braintree, MA 02184.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 14, 2020.
