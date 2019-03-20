Virginia A. (Nicholson) Behm, at age 86, passed away peacefully on March 18, 2019. Recently of Milton, "Ginny" was born in North Quincy, the youngest of seven children of the late James and Bertha Nicholson. A 1950 graduate of North Quincy High School, she enjoyed a career in the insurance and banking fields. She was devoted to family, and had a wonderful marriage to her late husband, John F. Behm. Among her fondest memories was sailing her sloop "Fantasy", built by her talented husband John. Summers were spent cruising the New England coast. She preferred to be at the helm, even in a squall, stood watch on nights to make sure the anchor didn't drag, and made a fabulous quahog chowder. Winters were spent skiing with her family in Maine and New Hampshire. This pleasure, which she pursued well into her seventies, also took her from the Alps of Europe to the Rockies. She was an enthusiastic traveler, and enjoyed her nine grandchildren immensely. Virginia is predeceased by her siblings Grace Dauphne, Warren, George, Paul , Marjorie Sweeney and Robert Nicholson. She is survived by her children and their families, Constance and Rizkalla Mouchati of Milton, their sons, Alexandre, his fiancee Lauren Higgins, Antoine and Philippe; Jennifer and Claudy Mullon of Acton, their daughters Madeleine and Marielle; Gretchen and Kevin Kelly of Florida, their sons, Matt, his wife Nora, and Jimmy; Jonathan and Kathy Behm of Marshfield, their children, Julia and Chris. She also leaves behind many cherished nieces and nephews. The family would like to acknowledge and thank Virginia's compassionate care providers from Celtic Angels, especially Ms. Mairead Finn, and those from the Queen Anne Nursing Home in Hingham. Visiting hours will be held Saturday, March 23 at Keohane Funeral Home in Quincy from 9 a.m. to noon, followed by a funeral home service at 12 p.m. and burial at Mount Wollaston Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences. Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary