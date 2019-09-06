|
|
Virginia A. (Demers) McCarthy, age 93, of Scituate, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on September 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William McCarthy and devoted mother of Larry McCarthy and wife Kim Holland of Cohasset, Peter McCarthy and wife Lauren of Scituate, Gene McCarthy and wife Sue of Scituate, Claudia McCarthy and husband Ron Cobbett of Pembroke, David McCarthy and spouse Alan Rapoport of Canton, and the late William McCarthy and his surviving wife Janet of Easton. Sister of Robert Demers and the late Eugene Demers, Claire Santore, and Nancy Potvin. She was also the loving grandmother to 9 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Virginia was born in Lawrence, Mass. and raised her family in the Minot section of Scituate for nearly 50 years. She was a member of Hatherly Country Club and enjoyed golf and the many friendships she gained. Virginia loved the ocean, knitting and her daily puzzles. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Virginia's life on Sunday, September 8, from 4 -7 at McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, 160 So. Main St. (across from St. Anthony Church), Cohasset, MA. A private interment will be held at the VA Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to NVNA and Hospice or NVNA Works both of Norwell, MA. For an online guest book, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com. 781.383.0200
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 6, 2019