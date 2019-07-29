The Patriot Ledger Obituaries
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
781-335-0045
Virginia F. McCullin

Virginia F. McCullin Obituary
Virginia F. "Jeannie" McCullin,, a lifelong resident of Weymouth, passed away July 27, 2019. The daughter of the late Charles and Frances McCullin. She was predeceased by sisters Dorothy Caruso and Charlotte Hall. Retired employee of 41 years at Raytheon. She enjoyed crafts, sewing, knitting, gardening and working out at the gym. She was the aunt of William Hall, James Hall, Jeffrey Hall, Linda Foster, Denise Hall, Charlene Countie and JoAnne Pegg. She was also the aunt of several great-nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday 4 - 7 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, South Weymouth, at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 1 p.m. in McDonald Keohane Funeral Home. Burial in Village Cemetery, Weymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to The , 300 5th Ave, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 29, 2019
