Virginia H. Smith
1924 - 2020
Virginia Hope (McIntire) Smith, 95, of Eastham, died peacefully July 15, 2020, at her beloved home. She was the last remaining child of the six children, born to the late Charles and Marion McIntire, on Dec. 5, 1924, in Weymouth. Virginia was married to the late James H. Smith Jr. in 1948, and they raised their family in Weymouth, before retiring to Eastham. Ginny worked as a secretary at Cities Service Oil Co. and retired from Sears Roebuck & Co. from the Cashier Dept. in 1987. Ginny was an active member of the Eastham Methodist Church, Bayberry Quilters, Ladies Card Group, (FECOA) Friends of Eastham Council of Aging. As a member of FECOA, Ginny took advantage of their many programs; trips, needlepoint, knitting, exercise and luncheons. Ginny volunteered at the FECOA Thrift Shop for the last 18 years. Ginny and her husband were very supportive and active in their community. Ginny is survived by her beloved family, Jonathan J. and Teri Smith of Niantic, Conn.; Kevin C. and Nancy Smith of Weymouth; Elizabeth A. and Steven Vaillancourt of Marshfield; Stephen D. Smith and Kimberly Canale-Smith of Weymouth. She is also survived by her 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by Carol V. Stephens. A memorial service will be held at a later date, with private burial service at Evergreen Cemetery.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jul. 27, 2020.
