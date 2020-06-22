Virginia Heffernan, 94, of Rye, N.H., formerly of Scituate, Mass., died peacefully on June 16, 2020, at Webster of Rye. She was born to Mary and John Heffernan on May 1, 1926 in Braintree, Mass. Predeceased by her sisters, Anne and Shelia, Virginia was the oldest of three girls. She attended Immaculata College in Washington D.C, Lesley College in Boston, and later earned a master's degree in library science at Carnegie Mellon. Upon graduation, Virginia went on to become a children's librarian in Albany, N.Y. at a time when that field was just blossoming. Always ahead of her time, in N.Y., she organized a mobile library to serve underprivileged children. Later, she returned to Scituate to take a position as the Town Librarian, where she managed the design and construction of a new central library, and initiated many innovations, including lending artwork and music. Jinnie was an adventurous spirit. She was not content to merely circulate children's books. She designed an innovative learning program called Kaleidoscope, to stimulate imaginative learning. The monthly topics were devised to motivate children to explore independently the books and other materials, with units such as Beach Combing, Shadows, and Preserve and Protect. She loved to travel, and visited Norway, Ireland, Italy, Easter Island, Australia, and Russia. Appreciative of all the arts, she enjoyed sketching, doing watercolors, and going to Boston Theater and concerts. In Scituate, she was part of the Garden Club and the Historical Society. A liberal but devoted Catholic, she arranged flowers for the church and tended the gardens at the Scituate Foyer of Charity. She loved to swim and sail and dine at the Scituate Harbor Yacht Club, where for many years she kept her Cape Dory sailboat. Cars were important to her and always drove a sporty vehicle. She was a wonderful aunt to her nine nieces and nephews, and her eleven great-nieces and nephews, always remembering birthdays and holidays and choosing a special gift. Jinnie leaves behind many friends and extended family. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 in Old St. Mary's Cemetery, Meeting House Lane, Scituate, MA. Memorial donations may be sent to the Scituate Animal Shelter, 780 Chief Justice Cushing Highway, Scituate, MA 02066, online at https://scituateanimalshelter.org/donate. Arrangements are by the Remick and Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton, N.H. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Jinnie's memorial website, to sign her tribute wall and for additional information.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 22, 2020.