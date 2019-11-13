|
Virginia M. "Ginny" Davidson of Braintree, formerly of Boston, passed away November 10, 2019. Ginny was born in Boston, to the late Clarence and Margaret Davidson. Ginny had a thirst for knowledge and a passion for the arts. Mostly, she had a strong desire to serve others. She had a loving heart, and always went above and beyond. Ginny is survived by her siblings, Kenneth Davidson and his wife Marlene of Falmouth, Robert Davidson and the late Kathleen of Saugus, Mary and the late Paul Newton of Carver and Janice Johnson and her husband Paul of East Bridgewater. Ginny was also predeceased by her 6 siblings, Douglas Davidson, Clarence "Dave" Davidson, Hugh "Al" Davidson, Wayne Davidson, Marie Mazze and Alice Dube. She had many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She considered her dearest friends, Peggy, Marguerite, and Martin, family. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Friday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Francis Xavier Church, Weymouth, at 10 a.m. A private burial will be held at a later date. In loving memory of Virginia, please consider a donation in her name to South Shore Elder Services, 1515 Washington St., Braintree, MA 02184. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 13, 2019