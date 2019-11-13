The Patriot Ledger Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
781-335-0045
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
9:00 AM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Church
Weymouth, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Davidson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia M. Davidson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia M. Davidson Obituary
Virginia M. "Ginny" Davidson of Braintree, formerly of Boston, passed away November 10, 2019. Ginny was born in Boston, to the late Clarence and Margaret Davidson. Ginny had a thirst for knowledge and a passion for the arts. Mostly, she had a strong desire to serve others. She had a loving heart, and always went above and beyond. Ginny is survived by her siblings, Kenneth Davidson and his wife Marlene of Falmouth, Robert Davidson and the late Kathleen of Saugus, Mary and the late Paul Newton of Carver and Janice Johnson and her husband Paul of East Bridgewater. Ginny was also predeceased by her 6 siblings, Douglas Davidson, Clarence "Dave" Davidson, Hugh "Al" Davidson, Wayne Davidson, Marie Mazze and Alice Dube. She had many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She considered her dearest friends, Peggy, Marguerite, and Martin, family. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Friday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Francis Xavier Church, Weymouth, at 10 a.m. A private burial will be held at a later date. In loving memory of Virginia, please consider a donation in her name to South Shore Elder Services, 1515 Washington St., Braintree, MA 02184. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
Download Now