Virginia "Ginny" M. Lagos, of Hull, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020. She was 78 years old. Virginia was the beloved wife of the late John Lagos, and the devoted mother of Mary (Dee Dee) Lagos and her companion James Buchanan of Hull, George Lagos and his wife Leslie of Braintree. She was the proud and loving grandmother of Danielle, Bryan, Scotty and Jenna Lagos. She was the loving sister of Mary Marini and her late husband Joseph, Donald Ritchie and his late wife Andrea, Frederick and his wife Dianne, Barbara Lee and husband Ed, late sister Claire and her late husband Charlie White and Robert Ritchie and his wife Micki and James Ritchie. She is survived by many nieces and nephews. Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late Edwin and Mary (Ball) Ritchie. Virginia was a long time Hull resident and worked for the Post Office for many years. Virginia was a talented artist and a graduate of the Mass College of Art. She was a great cook and a yard sale enthusiast. She loved nature, animals, flowers and helping those in need. Virginia was loved by many and will be missed by us all. She will be remembered for her kind and generous heart, her fun loving spirit and her dedication to her family. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Saturday, June 27, from 9:30 -11:30 a.m. in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald Street, Hingham, followed by burial. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Virginias memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org. For online condolences, please visit www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-keohane to have your message added.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 25, 2020.