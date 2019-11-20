|
|
Virginia M. (Kelly) Long, entered eternal life on November 17, 2019, in her ninety-sixth year. Originally from Dorchester; she spent the last fifty years residing in Hingham. She was predeceased by her loving spouse of sixty-eight years, George E. Long. She was the cherished mother of Victoria Long Donovan and her spouse George of Quincy and Maureen Long Noonan of South Weymouth. She adored her grandchildren, Sarah and Brian Paccioretti both of South Weymouth. She leaves behind her cherished sister, Marguerite Cobb of Hingham, loving nieces, Carolyn Angeles of Winchester, Kathryn Smith of Cambridge, Diane Sparks of Hingham and several nephews and niece living on the West Coast. Virginia was a dear, sweet and lovely lady who will be missed forever by her family. She has left an everlasting impact on everyone who had the pleasure to know her. The Long family would like to thank the staff of Queen Anne Nursing Home for their extraordinary care and compassion as well as her devoted roommate, Mary Corrente and family for their love and kindness during this time. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Friday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Francis Xavier Church, Weymouth, at 10 a.m. Burial in St. Pauls Cemetery, Hingham. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the United Service Organization (USO), P.O. Box 96860, Washington, DC 20077-7677. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 20, 2019