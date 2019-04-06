Virginia "Jini" Mary Patturelli, 89, lifelong Plymouth resident, passed away peacefully at the Newfield House Nursing Home on April 4, 2019. She was a daughter of the late Alfonso and Virginia (Flavini) Patturelli. Jini was educated in Plymouth and was a 1949 graduate of Plymouth High School. Jini "wore many hats" throughout the years. She started working at the Morse Shoe Company as soon as she finished high school. She also worked in retail sales for the Bell Shop, Lindy's and the Ocker's Supply Company, where she held the position of buyer. Following her work at Ocker's, Jini went to work, in character, at the National Wax Museum. For many years Jini volunteered for Jordan Hospital and was a member of the Jordan Hospital Club. She also served with the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. For over 45 years, Jini was a warden for elections as well as a poll worker. Her cheerful smile and gentle demeanor will be missed by all of the hearts she touched. Jini was predeceased by her sisters, Nina Patturelli and Genevieve Mayers, both of Plymouth. She is survived by many cousins in the Boston area and Italy. A life celebration visitation will take place on April 10, 2019, at the Cartmell Funeral Home, 150 Court St., Plymouth, from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian burial in St. Peter's Church, 84 Court St., Plymouth, at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at the St. Joseph's Cemetery, Plymouth, MA 02360. Donations in her memory may be made to St. Peters Church. For online guest book and directions, visit: www.cartmelldavis.com. Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary