Virginia M. (Ginny) Lyons, of Spring Hill Florida, formerly from Braintree and Randolph, passed away at home under the compassionate care of her husband, on November 6, 2019 at the age of 72. Ginny was a devoted wife, sister and mother. In her free time she enjoyed Gardening, Golf and loved to do Interior Decorating. She was passionate about her dogs and adopted rescues throughout the years. Ginny was blessed with lifelong friends and a wonderful family and will be deeply missed. She is predeceased in death by her loving parents C. Edward Lyons and Veronica M. Lyons. She is survived by her Beloved husband of 21 years Steven J. Zanoni of Spring Hill Florida. Devoted mother of David M. Brooks of Randolph Ma. Loving sister of Robert Lyons and his loving wife Priscilla (Pat) of Braintree, Philip Lyons of Dorchester and Michael Lyons and his loving wife Cathy of Medfield. Sister-in-law Karen M. Hudson from Abington and many nieces and nephews. Services will be private at a later date.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 12, 2019