Virginia P. (Dors) Clark, of Holbrook, passed away at home June 3, 2019 at the age of 72. Born, raised, and educated in Stoughton, Virginia had been a Holbrook resident for over 40 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Beloved wife of the late Paul Clark. Loving mother of Heather McCarthy and her husband Jason, and Edward Clark, all of Holbrook. Devoted sister of Nancy Berry, Peter Dors, and Bill Oster. Dear grandmother of Amber, Rebecca, Cailtyn, and Connor. Funeral from Hurley Funeral Home, 127 So. Franklin St. (Rte. 37), Holbrook on Friday, June 7, at 9:15 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at St. Joseph's Church, Holbrook at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours will be held Thursday, June 6, from 4 - 7 p.m. Interment at a later date. For online guest book and directions, please visit us at our website, www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 5, 2019
