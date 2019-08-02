|
Virginia (Brandt) Rogers of Plymouth, formerly of Seminole, Florida and Quincy, passed away on July 29, 2019 at Life Care Center in Plymouth, at the age of ninety-seven. She was the loving mother of Stephen B. Rogers and his former wife Joyce of Plymouth. She was the cherished grandmother of Stephen and Alex Rogers of Plymouth and great grandmother of Emma and Eva. She was the sister of the late Robert Brandt. She leaves her nieces, Tina (Brandt) Brumley and her husband Mike of Wisconsin and Gail (Brandt) Tarleton and her husband Mitchell of Virginia. She also, leaves her great nieces and nephews, Joshua, Connor, Leeanne and Kelsey. Virginia leaves her long-time friends, Betty Georgakalis of Quincy and the late Jean Delaney. Virginia was born on June 9, 1922 in Quincy to Frederick and Jennie (Kelly) Brandt. She graduated from Quincy High School, New England Business School and attended Bentley. She retired as Treasurer from Massachusetts Engineering Company, Inc. of Quincy and Avon after thirty-three years of service. Virginia was Past President of the National Association of Women in Construction, Boston Chapter and Past National Regional Director. She was a former member of Quincy Art Association and Quincy Historical Society. While residing in Florida she was Past President of Seminole Gardens Social Club and Past Secretary of Seminole Womens Club. Services will be private. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Davis Life Celebration Funeral and Cremation Home, 373 Court Street, Plymouth. For more information or to sign the online guestbook please, visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 2, 2019