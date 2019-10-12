|
Virginia "Ginny" Caskins Rubino, age 72, passed away after a long illness. She was the beloved wife of Joseph Rubino. They were married for 48 happy years. She is survived by her sons, Matthew of Braintree, Michael and daughter-in-law Jessica of Braintree; daughter, Nicolle and son-in-law Michael Roche of Spencer. She was the loving grandmother of Dominic and Vincent; and caring aunt to many nephews. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org. Visiting hours will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at the Russell-Mortimer N. Peck Funeral Chapels, Inc., 516 Washington St., Braintree. There will be a gathering at the funeral home at 9 a.m. prior to the funeral Mass at 10 a.m. will be conducted at the Sacred Heart Church in Weymouth Landing on October 16. Burial will follow at 1:30 p.m. at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 12, 2019