|
|
Virginia "Gina" Louise (Jacquard) Sardano-Chisholm, age 91, of Cohasset, formerly of Quincy, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 30, 2019. Gina was born in Comeau's Hill, Nova Scotia. She was the daughter of the late John Edward and Magdeleine Virginia (Fitzgerald) Jacquard. Gina was the thirteenth of fourteen children; she came to the United States in 1947 and never looked back. It was in Boston where she met her first husband Ricardo "Richie" Sardano and was married in 1949. Gina married the late William "Bill" Chisholm in 1992, where they lived in Cohasset for the past twenty-six years. She enjoyed family times, baking, and a passion for her heritage in quilt making from Nova Scotia where she shared many a handmade quilt and pillows to friends and family. She is survived by her three sons, Nicholas "Rick" Sardano and wife Lorraine of Quincy, John "Ed" Sardano and his wife Donna of Weymouth, and Michael Sardano and his wife Gail of Hanover. Gina was sister to the late Magdeleine, Catherine, Isabelle, Dorothy, Charles, Everett, Joseph, Louis, Stephen, George, Stanley and Levi and is survived by her sister Julianna and her husband George DeViller of Tewksbury. Gina was proud to be "Grammy" to her eight grandchildren, Richard Sardano of Weymouth, Nicole Foster of Pembroke, Jenna Sardano of Bridgewater, Brandon Sardano of Weymouth, Elizabeth Gardner of Abington, Emily Hossann of Sparrow Bush, N.Y., Anna Sardano and Cameron Sardano of Hanover; and twelve great-grandchildren; and one great great-grandchild and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to visiting hours on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, from 9-11 a.m. in McNamara Sparrell Funeral Home, 1 Summer Street, Cohasset, followed by a Mass of Christian burial in St. Anthony Church (across from the funeral home), Cohasset. Interment in Pine Hills Cemetery, Quincy. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to an organization of one's choice. For an online guest book, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com. 781-383-0200
Published in The Patriot Ledger from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019