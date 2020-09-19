Vita E. (Lucido) Bucuvalas, age 93, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 18, 2020, at the Tidewell Hospice in Lakewood Ranch, Fla. She had lived in Ellenton, Fla., for the past two years. Vita was born and raised in Boston's North End, a daughter of the late Andrew and Elvira (Prizio) Lucido and lived in Quincy for most of her life. She had worked at the Howard Johnson plant in Quincy for over twenty years. In her free time, Vita enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, sunbathing and especially playing bingo. She will be remembered as hardworking woman who loved spending time with her grandchildren. Vita was the mother of Andrea Molinaro and her husband Joseph of Ellenton, Fla., Peter Bucuvalas and his wife Susan of Falmouth and Paul Bucuvalas of Marco Island, Fla. She was the sister of the late Anthony Lucido killed in Iwo Gima in WWII. She also leaves ten grandchildren, Joseph and George Molinaro, Adrienne DiFonzo, Gabrielle Dinunzio and George, Michael, Kasandra, Peter, Marlena Bucuvalas and eleven great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 23, in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont St. (Rte. 123), Brockton, 10-11 a.m. with a prayer service at 10:30. Burial in St. Michael Cemetery, Boston. In following COVID-19 guidelines, masks must be worn, and social distancing observed. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com
