1/
Vita E. Bucuvalas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vita E. (Lucido) Bucuvalas, age 93, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 18, 2020, at the Tidewell Hospice in Lakewood Ranch, Fla. She had lived in Ellenton, Fla., for the past two years. Vita was born and raised in Boston's North End, a daughter of the late Andrew and Elvira (Prizio) Lucido and lived in Quincy for most of her life. She had worked at the Howard Johnson plant in Quincy for over twenty years. In her free time, Vita enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, sunbathing and especially playing bingo. She will be remembered as hardworking woman who loved spending time with her grandchildren. Vita was the mother of Andrea Molinaro and her husband Joseph of Ellenton, Fla., Peter Bucuvalas and his wife Susan of Falmouth and Paul Bucuvalas of Marco Island, Fla. She was the sister of the late Anthony Lucido killed in Iwo Gima in WWII. She also leaves ten grandchildren, Joseph and George Molinaro, Adrienne DiFonzo, Gabrielle Dinunzio and George, Michael, Kasandra, Peter, Marlena Bucuvalas and eleven great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 23, in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont St. (Rte. 123), Brockton, 10-11 a.m. with a prayer service at 10:30. Burial in St. Michael Cemetery, Boston. In following COVID-19 guidelines, masks must be worn, and social distancing observed. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0742
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Conley Funeral & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved