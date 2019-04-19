Last Sunday evening, April 14th, 2019 the saints and angels were heard to proclaim Now its a party, The Vivo has arrived! Vivian Mary (Apostol) Harlow passed away at age 64 after a hard-fought ten-month battle with cancer. Vivian grew up in Norwell and attended Norwell High School, class of 72. She was married and had three children who were the loves of her life. She was well known for holding court as a bartender at both Vin & Eddies in Abington and Bellas Restaurant in Rockland for 20 plus years, where she lifted the spirits of all her patrons with her humor. Vivian was a talented and passionate painter and leaves behind many beautiful paintings of still life and South Shore landscapes. All of her paintings are rich in color and feeling, conveying her wild spirit and love of nature and life. She was the original Foodie, cooking with the same passion and adventure that defined her. Everything she prepared had unique, bold flavors only she could have put together. She was the one to introduce you to something you had never tried, arriving at a back yard BBQ with Negronis or baby clams in garlic and a Heineken. Vivian is survived by her parents, Eunice and Kristo Apostol of Norwell, fiance, Steven Smith of Pembroke and her three children, Joseph Harlow of Whitman, Stephanie Harlow of Hanson and Sophia Maul and her husband Daniel of Hanson, who welcomed Vivians first grandchild, Roman Maul the day before she passed. She is also survived by her siblings Christine Corbett (Kevin) of Marshfield, Barbara Hamilton (Gregory) of Naples, FL and Gregory Apostol (Susan) of Marshfield. Also former husband, Joseph Harlow of Sandwich. She was an Aunt to six, a Great-Aunt to five and a treasured and beloved friend to many. Travels to Aruba, Park City, UT, and both coasts of Florida were highlights of her last few years with Steven. Her 1,000-watt smile, bold laugh and boundless energy will never be forgotten by those who loved her. And to know her, as they say, was to love her. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday 3:30-8:30 PM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home SOUTH WEYMOUTH at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9 AM on Tuesday prior to the Funeral Mass in Holy Family Church, Rockland at 10 AM. Donations in memory of Vivian may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. There will never be another Vivian: The Vibrant, The Vivacious, THE, one-and-only, Vivo! See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045. Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary