W. Norman Pulaski, 81, of Pembroke, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020, at home. Survived by his wife of 57 years, Roberta Locke Mahoney Pulaski; his daughter, Pamela and her husband Stephen, and granddaughter, Paige Ashley Parrella of Pembroke; his daughter, Melissa and her husband Brian Maguire, and granddaughters, Grace and Madeline Maguire of Portsmouth, N.H.; and his sister, Constance Manuel of Keystone Heights, Fla. Norman graduated Griswold High School in Jewett City, Conn., in 1957 and attended Cushing Academy in 1958 before going to Nasson College in Maine, where he met Roberta. He graduated with a Bachelors of Science in both Education and Chemistry. He went on to Boston University where he received his master's degree in Administration. He taught Sciences and Math for 9 years and was the assistant principal for 1 year at Oliver Ames High School in Easton before leaving to be the assistant principal of Rockland High School. He was then the principal of John Rogers Middle School, principal of McKinley School/Jefferson School from which he retired in 2005 with 42 years as a public educator. After he retired, he became an adjunct professor at Bridgewater State University teaching those aspiring to become teachers, and retiring in 2014. Norm was generous, kind and giving to all who knew him. He was embedded in the community. He was the president of the Pembroke Historical Society, a supporting member of the East Pembroke Community Club, a member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, an active member of MIAA, serving as South Sectional Tournament Director of Boy's High School Soccer, a member of the Board of Directors of the Nasson College Alumni Association, as well as chairing a number of school evaluations for NEASC throughout New England. His pride and joy were the accomplishments of his three granddaughters who he adored. He loved spending time with his family, friends and colleagues. He enjoyed gardening, cooking, fishing, and clamming. Services will be private. To keep with his generous nature, his family asks that donations in his name be made to the Rockland Education Foundation, a non-profit volunteer organization dedicated to improving the quality of educational experiences for both teachers and students, the Rockland Education Foundation, PO Box 764, Rockland, MA 02370 or online at rocklandeducationfoundation.org
.