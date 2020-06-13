W. Roger Nast, age 94, of Cohasset, passed away peacefully on June 11, 2020. Mr. Nast was born in Boston, MA and raised and educated in Newton, MA, graduating from Newton High School in 1943. After serving in the Army Air Forces during World War II, he went on to college, graduating from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, NY in 1951. At RPI, he was awarded membership in Tau Beta Pi National Honorary Engineering Society and Sigma Pi National Honorary Research Society. After working as an industrial engineer with Armstrong Cork Company at their So. Braintree plant, he joined the great A&P Tea Co.s national seafood division in Boston, MA, where he worked as a manufacturing engineer, and ended up as operations manager for all manufacturing facilities and frozen food warehouses in the seafood division. Roger is the loving husband of the late Virginia Robinson Nast. He is survived by his daughters, Cynthia Nast of Westboro, MA and Deborah Carey and her husband Michael of Braintree, MA. He was an avid gardener and home handy man and also spent many years making copies of antique style furniture and other items in his woodworking shop. He was a member of St. Stephens Episcopal Church for over 50 years, having served as a member of the vestry and as Chairman of the Churchs Property Committee for many years. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Stephens at a future date. His ashes will be buried at St. Stephens Memorial Garden along with those of his late wife, Virginia Robinson Nast, and his late father, William E. Nast. In lieu of flowers, donations to honor Roger may be made to the Nast Family Endowment Fund at St. Stephens Episcopal Church, Cohasset, MA 02025. To share a remembrance, visit Rogers tribute page at https://www.mcnamara-sparrell.com/obituary/WRoger-Nast. 781-383-0200
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 13, 2020.