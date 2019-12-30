|
|
Wadia (Mitri) Yazbeck, age 72, of Braintree, died peacefully, Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at the Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, within the comfort of her loving family. Wadia was born and raised in Tal Abbas, Lebanon, to the late Abdallah and Helena (Saraff) Mitri. She immigrated to Sierra Leone at the age of twenty-one where she was married and resided for twenty-three years. In 1991, she immigrated to the United States. She lived in Braintree for twenty-eight years. Wadia was an excellent cook and an outstanding seamstress who shared her talent by fashioning dresses and outfits for her grandchildren and creating delicious meals for them. She also enjoyed traveling and loved jigsaw puzzles and reading. She especially enjoyed the company of her family and precious friends. Widowed at a young age, Wadias passion was for her family. She was dedicated to her children and especially to her cherished grandchildren. She was a loving Tayta to them all. She took pride in their accomplishments and supported them in all their activities. Wadia helped her sons build and grow their family business, Family Service Station in South Weymouth. Beloved wife of the late Domingo A. Yazbeck. Devoted mother of Joseph D. Yazbeck and his wife Jamileh of Holbrook, Michael D. Yazbeck and his wife Amal of Braintree, Helen D. McElroy and her husband Shawn of Pembroke, Mary D. Saliba and her husband Zak of Braintree, and Richard D. Yazbeck and his wife Katie of Norwell. Loving grandmother of Samia and Domingo Yazbeck, Marielle, John, and Alexia McElroy, Joseph and Michael Yazbeck. Wadia was the last of seven siblings and is also survived by many nieces and nephews. A funeral Mass will be celebrated in Sacred Heart Church, 72 Washington Street, Weymouth on Saturday, January 4, at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours will be held in Sacred Heart Church on Friday, January 3, from 4 | 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Wadia's memory may be made to Sacred Heart Parish, c/o 55 Commercial Street, Weymouth, MA 02188-2604 or to South Shore Hospital Charitable Foundation, 55 Fogg Road, Weymouth, MA 02190. Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 30, 2019