1/1
Dr. Wallace M. Kemp Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wallace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Wallace M. "Wally" Kemp Jr. passed October 19, 2020, after a brief illness. Wally is survived by his daughter, Laura LaFlamme of El Prado, NM, stepdaughter, Elizabeth Ritchie and her husband Tom of Hanover, and his son, John Kemp and his wife Barbara of Sutton. He is survived by grandchildren, Jennifer Bard of Needham, Meghan Kemp of Somerville, and Mike Kemp of Wayland. Wally was predeceased by his brother Robert Jenkins Kemp and his wife, Mary Louise Dee Kemp. Wally was predeceased by his wife, Barbara (Barker) Kemp. He was born in Quincy, to the late Wallace M. Kemp and Annie Louisa (Jenkins) Kemp in 1925. Wally was a Navy veteran serving in World War II. He studied at Tufts and Yale Universities and became a general surgeon. Wally was one of the founders of South Shore Medical Center. After retiring in 1990, he pursued his passions of woodworking, wood turning, the arts and conservation. Due to Covid-19 a memorial service will be announced in the future. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Wildland Trust, 675 Long Pond Road, Plymouth, MA 02360. Wally had an irresistible smile and a warm and generous heart and will be deeply missed by all that knew him He touched so many lives.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved