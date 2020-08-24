It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Walter Andrew Moquin, after a long and hard fought battle with Liver disease. Walter passed away on Friday, August 21st, 2020 surround by his beloved wife Linda, children and grandchildren, he was 71. Walter was born in Middleboro, MA on July 20th, 1949 to the late Walter L. Moquin and Nancy Moquin. After his time in the U.S. Air Force, serving in Vietnam, Walter worked as a air traffic controller, a flight instructor, flew for Jet Aviation and then spent almost 30 years as a pilot for M.I.T. Lincoln Labs where he finished his career. Walter lived in Plympton for over 50 years and had recently moved to Kingston. Walter leaves behind the love of his life, Linda Moquin whom he had just celebrated his 45th wedding anniversary with. He leaves behind his two children, Walter [Wally] A. Moquin and wife Missy of Kingston and daughter Sarah Moquin of Boston. Walter was an adoring Papa to Walter Andrew Moquin II, Delaney Moquin and Reagan Moquin of Kingston. He also leaves behind his sisters Kathy Bowley(husband Russell) and sister Mary Moquin. Family and friends may pay their respects at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 216 Main Street in Kingston, MA on Monday, August 24th 2020 from 4:00-8:00pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Josephs Church Kingston, MA August 25th 2020 at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Walters name to the American Liver Foundation.



