Walter B. Harris III of Jacksonville Fla., formerly of Braintree, Mass., died on July 16, 2020, from complications of lung cancer. He was the son of Barbara Harris-Fisher of Cape Canaveral, Fla., and the late Walter Harris Sr. He is survived by his son, Walter B. Harris IV of Florida; and daughter, Bethany Miller of Virginia; sisters, Anne St. Angelo of Jacksonville, Fla., Kathy Eisan-Ramsey of Braintree, Mass., Michelle Szadaj of Virginia, and Faith Canon of West Virginia; and many nieces and nephews and extended family and friends. Arrangements are private. A memorial has been set up at www.justcremationfl.com
.