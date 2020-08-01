1/1
Walter B. Harris III
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter B. Harris III of Jacksonville Fla., formerly of Braintree, Mass., died on July 16, 2020, from complications of lung cancer. He was the son of Barbara Harris-Fisher of Cape Canaveral, Fla., and the late Walter Harris Sr. He is survived by his son, Walter B. Harris IV of Florida; and daughter, Bethany Miller of Virginia; sisters, Anne St. Angelo of Jacksonville, Fla., Kathy Eisan-Ramsey of Braintree, Mass., Michelle Szadaj of Virginia, and Faith Canon of West Virginia; and many nieces and nephews and extended family and friends. Arrangements are private. A memorial has been set up at www.justcremationfl.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved