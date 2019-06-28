Walter Eric Nelson, a life long Plymouth resident passed away in the early hours of Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the age of 84 years old. He was surrounded by family. He is survived by his beautiful bride of 61 years Kay Nelson, four children Kevin Nelson (deceased), Karen and her husband Norman Cadman of Medfield, Massachusetts, Brian Nelson and his husband Fabio Xavier of Norwalk Connecticut, Sean and his wife Jessica O'Brien Nelson of Plymouth Massachusetts and three grandchildren, Emily Cadman of Dallas, Texas, Joseph Cadman of Baltimore Maryland and Thomas Cadman of Medfield Massachusetts. All who knew him will remember his sun-bathing on Plymouth beach in between frequent dips in the "refreshing" Atlantic Ocean; his love of tennis, playing, competing and watching his grandchildren try to live up to his legacy at the Eel River Beach Club. Above all else, Walter was always at his happiest when seated at the head of his dining room table sharing a meal with family and friends. His funeral will be held on Monday, July 1, at 11:30 a.m. in the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 373 Court Street (next to Cordage Park) North Plymouth. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Peter's Food Panty, 10 Memorial Drive, Plymouth, MA 02360 . For more information, or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.cartmelldavis.com Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 28, 2019