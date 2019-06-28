The Patriot Ledger Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cartmell-Davis Funeral & Cremation Service
373 Court Street
Plymouth, MA 02360
508-746-2231
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:30 AM
Cartmell-Davis Funeral & Cremation Service
373 Court Street
Plymouth, MA 02360
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter E. Nelson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter E. Nelson Obituary
Walter Eric Nelson, a life long Plymouth resident passed away in the early hours of Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the age of 84 years old. He was surrounded by family. He is survived by his beautiful bride of 61 years Kay Nelson, four children Kevin Nelson (deceased), Karen and her husband Norman Cadman of Medfield, Massachusetts, Brian Nelson and his husband Fabio Xavier of Norwalk Connecticut, Sean and his wife Jessica O'Brien Nelson of Plymouth Massachusetts and three grandchildren, Emily Cadman of Dallas, Texas, Joseph Cadman of Baltimore Maryland and Thomas Cadman of Medfield Massachusetts. All who knew him will remember his sun-bathing on Plymouth beach in between frequent dips in the "refreshing" Atlantic Ocean; his love of tennis, playing, competing and watching his grandchildren try to live up to his legacy at the Eel River Beach Club. Above all else, Walter was always at his happiest when seated at the head of his dining room table sharing a meal with family and friends. His funeral will be held on Monday, July 1, at 11:30 a.m. in the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 373 Court Street (next to Cordage Park) North Plymouth. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Peter's Food Panty, 10 Memorial Drive, Plymouth, MA 02360 . For more information, or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.cartmelldavis.com
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cartmell-Davis Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now