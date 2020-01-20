Home

Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
1 Independence Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
(617) 472-6344
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
1 Independence Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
Funeral
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
9:00 AM
Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
1 Independence Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
Saint John the Baptist Church
44 School Street
Quincy, MA
Walter H. Andrews Obituary
Walter H. Andrews, age 87, of Braintree, formerly of Quincy and Brockton, died peacefully, Friday, January 17, 2020, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family. Walter was born in Avon to the late Albert W. and Rose (LaMontagne) Andrews. He was raised in Brockton and had lived in Braintree for six years, previously in Quincy for sixty years. He was employed as a painter with the MBTA for twenty- seven years. Walter was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean Conflict and received the Korean Service Medal with 1 bronze service star. He was a member of the Braintree American Legion Post 86. He was an avid golfer and member of the Braintree Golf Course and enjoyed tenpin bowling. Walter was a longtime active parishioner of the Our Lady of Good Counsel Church in Quincy where he served as an usher. He was dedicated to his family and especially proud of his cherished grandchildren. He actively supported all their many activities and accomplishments. Walter and his wife Susan enjoyed hosting family vacations and celebrations at the legendary "Camp Runamuck" on Lake Squam in New Hampshire for many years. Beloved husband for sixty-four years of Susan K. (Keefe) Andrews. Devoted father of Paula R. Smith and her husband Brian of Quincy, Lori R. Andrews of Braintree, Scott C. Andrews of Quincy and his late wife Annmarie. Loving grandfather of Brian Andrew Smith, Emma Smith, Casey Smith, Christopher Andrews, Kimberly Andrews and twins Sean and Daniel Andrews. Funeral from the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, Thursday, January 23, at 9 a.m. Funeral Mass in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy at 10 o'clock, followed by military honors. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the funeral home Wednesday 4 - 7 p.m. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, please consider doing an act of kindness in Walter's memory. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 20, 2020
