Walter (Wally) Howard Pitts, Jr. of Braintree, dear husband of 57 years to Judith Berry Pitts passed suddenly on April 14, 2019, while working in his backyard. Wally was the son of the late Walter Howard Pitts Sr. and Annie Shaw Pitts of Braintree. Wally was the dear younger brother of the late Vera Pitts Boltz and her late husband Bill Boltz of Arizona. Wally leaves behind his younger brother Robert Pitts and his Wife Alyce Pitts of Braintree, his three daughters Susan Champagne of Braintree, Cathy Presti and her husband Ron Presti of Bedford, Amy Mousette and her husband Mark Mousette of Pembroke, his eleven grandchildren Leigh Anne Champagne of Braintree, Paul Champagne, III and his fiance Gina Masciulli of Rockland, Christian Champagne of Braintree, Timothy champagne of Braintree, Sophie Mousette and her Partner Kwon Haynes of Plymouth, Hanna McNight and her husband Tiernon McNight of Plymouth, Dean Mousette of Pembroke, Emma Mousette of Pembroke, Nate Presti of Bedford, Sonia Presti of Bedford and Andrew Presti of Bedford. Wally also leaves behind two great-grandbabies, Remi and Ella, and many beloved nieces and nephews. Wally is a graduate of Braintree High School and a serviceman in the US Airforce and reserves. He graduated from Northeastern University with a bachelors in Electrical Engineering, putting himself through school at nights while working at Honeywell while his family was still young. After graduating from Northeastern, Wally worked at IDC for many years. With his innovative spirit, he opened his own company, RCCS, an early pioneer in electric efficiency software for power utilities. The RCCS office was near his home in Braintree and was a popular place for friends to stop by and pass time. RCCS brought Judy and Wally on many business trips throughout the country and the world where they shared adventures and made life-long friendships. Wally sold RCCS to ABB, an international power products company, where he was still working as a consultant until the day he passed. Wally loved to sail and spent many happy hours with family and friends on his small sailboat. He was a member of the South Shore Men of Harmony and was also learning to play the piano. Wally loved the outdoors, swinging on his hammock and taking his daily walk to talk to neighbors. Wally and Judy met at Christ Episcopal Church in Quincy where they were lifelong parishioners. Wally actively participated in its parish life as an usher, vestry member, choir member and more. Wally leaves behind many dear friends and will be missed for his good nature and character. He always reached out to help others no matter if friend or stranger and will be forever in our hearts. The Funeral Service will be held at the Christ Church Episcopal in Quincy, located on 12 Quincy Avenue, at 11 a.m. on this Saturday, April 20. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Walter H. Pitts, Jr. to Berklee College of Music: please visit https://www.berklee.edu/giving/make-gift.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 18, 2019