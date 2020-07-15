Walter J. Devereaux, age 92, of Plymouth, formerly of Pembroke, passed away on Monday, July 13, at the Mount Auburn Hospital in Cambridge. He was the devoted husband of the late Alice P (Diemond) Devereaux (who passed away in 1988), and partner of the late Ellen J. (Murch) Remlinger. Loving father of Francine Diamond and her partner Kevin Jordan of Plymouth; stepfather of Linda Tomolilo and her husband Richard of FL, and Debra Diamond of Marlborough, MA. Grandfather of Daniel, Matthew, Bryanna, Victoria, Erica, Crystal, and the late Christopher. Brother of Frances Marie Driscoll, and the late William, Ethel, George, Edward, Frederick, Charles, John, James, and Paul Devereaux. He is also survived by Cleber Almeida and family, Lynne Remlinger Jacobs and family, Mark Remlinger and family, Michael Remlinger and family, John Moreau, Joshua Diamond, Shane Manning and family, many nieces and nephews, as well as great-nieces and great-nephews, and great-grand children. Born in Jamaica Plain on December 9, 1927, son of the late William C. and Ethel A. (Bryan) Devereaux. He was a graduate of Roxbury High School, and went on to serve his country in the United States Navy during WWII, Korea, and Vietnam wars, for a total of 21 years of proud service. Following his return to civilian life, Walter made his career with the Alpine Press Company for 30 plus years. He was a proud member of the American Legion. Walter was an avid sports fan, who especially enjoyed playing softball. He was extremely active with any sport his grandchildren played. Walter was known as Vovo to many who knew and loved him. A visitation will be held at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 373 Court St. (North) Plymouth, in front of Cordage Park, on Thursday, July 16, from 4:00 p.m. till 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place the following day at St. Bonaventures Church, Plymouth (Manomet), at 10:00 a.m. Burial will take place in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. Donations in Walters memory may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 3 Speen St. Suite 250, Framingham MA 01701. For more info and to sign the online guestbook please visit www.cartmelldavis.com
.