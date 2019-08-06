|
Walter Joseph Lawrence, 81, formerly of Scituate, died June 6, 2019, in Tamarac, Fla., after a brief illness and several years of suffering with complications due to dementia. He is survived by his brother, Joseph (Eileen) of Burlington, Vt.; four sons, Walter Anthony (Nancy) of Coral Springs, Fla., Timothy (Maggie) of Bluffton, S.C., Michael (Christy) of San Diego, Calif., and Christopher of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; six grandchildren, Erica, Jeremy, Grace, Keely, Michael Benjamin, and Fiona; and great-granddaughter, Autumn. Walter was predeceased by his sister, Betty. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, August 9, 2019, at St. Mary's of the Nativity in Scituate, at 10 a.m. with interment at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, at 1:15 p.m.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 6, 2019