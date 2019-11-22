|
|
Walter "Wally" Keenan of Weymouth, died November 19, 2019. He was the devoted brother of Jane Sinkus of Weymouth, Charles Keenan and his wife Roseanne of Bridgewater, Edie Keenan of Weymouth and Louise Conroy of Bridgewater; caring son of the late John and Mary Keenan; loving and dear friend of Laura Lunsford Carrick of NC. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Wally was a longtime employee of Boyle and Chase, Inc. He cherished his feline companion Henry. Wally was a proud member of the United States Marine Corps receiving his National Defense Service Medal. He enjoyed playing cards, fishing, golfing, gardening and most of all making those he loved laugh. Wally will be sadly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing him. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday 3-7 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. Funeral service will be celebrated on Monday at 11:30 a.m. in McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, South Weymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Wally may be made to Norwell VNA and Hospice, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA 02061. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 22, 2019