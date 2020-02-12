|
Walter "Wally" N. Allegro, 91, of Sandwich and formerly of Brockton, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at his home surrounded by his wife and daughters. He was the husband of Teresa (Daversa) Allegro for over 70 years.
Born July 4, 1928, in Tewksbury, he was the son of the late Vincenzo Allegro and Sophia (Zanoff) Allegro.
After a tour of duty at the end of World War II, Wally had a successful career in Men's Clothing and was the owner of his own store called Allegro's Menswear. He was proudly educated by his many clients and found his biggest joy being with his family.
He loved music and dancing, most especially with the love of his life Teresa.
In addition to his wife Teresa, Wally is survived by his children, Karen Trent and her husband Mark and Kathy DeMarsh and her husband Leo; his grandchildren, Matthew, Kara and her wife Mary Elizabeth, Katie and her husband Jim, Jonathan and Leo; and one great-grandchild, Ines. Wally was also the father of the late Walter A. Allegro and grandfather of the late Mark A. Trent. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
The Allegro family extends its warmest thanks to Dr. Freccero, the nurses and aides who helped him at Life Care and Cape Cod Hospital.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated for the repose of his soul on Saturday, February 15, at 11:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Victory Parish, 230 South Main St., Centerville. Interment will follow in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, Centerville. Calling hours in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 165 Belmont St., Brockton on Friday from 3-7 p.m.
If you would like to make a donation in Wally's name, the family requests Career Gear, 125 Maiden Lane, Suite 3B, New York, NY 10038, a non profit organization helping men in need to look and feel their best.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 12, 2020