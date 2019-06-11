|
Walter R. Brindley, 87, of Brockton, passed away June 9, 2019. Born and raised in Brookville, Holbrook, he was the son of the late George and Barbara (Richardson) Brindley. Walter served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a truck driver for the city of Brockton for many years until his retirement. He loved horse racing, football, baseball, hockey, and doing yardwork, but most of all, enjoyed time spent with his grandchildren. Walter was the devoted husband of the late Janet M. (DePasqua) Brindley for 60 years; loving father of Donna Pineau (and Robert) of Duxbury, Karen Fortin (and Frank) of Bridgewater, and James (and Mary) Brindley of N.C.; devoted grandfather of Bradford Pineau (and Briana), Meredith (Pineau) Fahy (and Darren), Brian Pineau, and Elizabeth (Pineau) Hamilton (and Ryan), Alicia (Fortin) Gilooly (and Mark), Andrew Fortin (and Angeline), Anthony Fortin, Stephen Fortin (and Suada), and Kevin Fortin, Amanda and Andrew Brindley, and the late Adam Fortin; great-grandfather of Michael Gilooly; brother of the late Virginia, Alice, Georgetta, George, Arthur, Hazel, Paul, and Fred; brother-in-law of David DePasqua and Dennis DePasqua (and Debra); and an uncle of many. He also leaves his beloved dog Fred. All are welcome to calling hours Thursday 4-8 p.m. in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton, funeral from Waitt Funeral Home Friday at 8 a.m., funeral Mass at 9 a.m. in Christ the King Parish and burial at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Parkinson's Disease Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 11, 2019