Walter R. Morton
Walter Roger Morton, 89, of Scituate, died after a brief illness March 15, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife, Joan, 84, in 2015. They left 3 children, 5 grandchildren, and many, many friends and relatives. It was his family's sincerest hope to celebrate his life in the way Joan's life was celebrated previously, but given current conditions, there is no way to put a date on the calendar with any certainty, and most critically, there is no way to do it safely, as the people who would most want to attend are the people most at risk from this virus. Roger's children know there is no way he would want that. He has been laid to rest at Fairview Cemetery in Scituate. Donations in his name can be made to the New England Home for Little Wanderers thehome.org and rememberances can be left at www.mcnamara-sparrell.com/obituary/WRoger-Morton. 781-383-0200

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
