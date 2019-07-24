|
Walter W. Stone, age 76, of Scituate, passed on July 16, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Virginia M. Stone. Loving father of Edward P. and wife Candy of Weymouth, Douglas T. of Scituate, Chester E., II and wife Susan of Scituate, Joseph T. of Marshfield, Virginia M. Lanza of Scituate and the late Walter W., Jr. Loving grandfather of Walter, Joby, Mia, Bella, Ginger, Savanna, Lilly, Chet and Olivia. Brother of Chester Stone, Carol Short, and Tom Stone. Relatives and friends invited to visiting hours on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 5 - 8 p.m. in McNamara Sparrell Funeral Home, 160 So. Main St. (across from St. Anthony Church), Cohasset. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10 a.m. in St. Mary of the Nativity Church, 1 Kent St., Scituate, MA. For an online guest book, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com. 781-383-0200
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 24, 2019