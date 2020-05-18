|
Warren A. Batchelor, formerly of Kingston, died suddenly on May 14, 2020, at 53 years of age. He was the son of the late Arthur and Barbara Batchelor. He is survived by his sister Marsha McCosh, and her husband Bob, his brothers, Charles Batchelor and his wife Peggy, Jeffrey Batchelor and his wife Maureen. His brother Mark predeceased him. Warren is also survived by his nephew and good friend, Christopher Batchelor and his wife, Erin, his nephews Dan McCosh and his wife Erin, Collin, and his wife Brianna, Eric Parent and his wife Paula. He is survived by his nieces, Melissa Bateman and her husband John, Shelly Jones and her husband Nate. Warren is also survived by several great-nieces and great-nephews. He worked for several years as a welding teacher in the Voc-Tech program at Silver Lake Regional High School in Kingston. Warren had a great sense of humor and loved to have a good time. He enjoyed hanging out at the beach, and riding motorcycles and snowmobiles with friends and family. The family would like to thank Warren's long-time companion, Millie Savage, and his friend John Bourque for all their help and kindness. A memorial service to celebrate Warren's life will be held at a later date when gatherings are permitted.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 18, 2020