Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
6:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Resources
Warren A. Beattie


1955 - 2019
Warren A. Beattie Obituary
Warren A. Beattie, 64, of Boston passed away July 11, 2019. He was the son of the late William and Marion Beattie; loving brother of Heather Beattie of Hampden and Meredyth Beattie of Weymouth. He is also survived by his nieces, Jessica O'Brien of Walpole and Alexandra Lydon of Brooklyn, N.Y.; and nephews, William Eisan of Plymouth and Nathaniel Reynolds of Somerville. Warren was a graduate of Boston University in 1977 and practiced critical care and emergency nursing in both staff and leadership roles throughout his career. He was dedicated to providing compassionate care to all his patients and families. He enjoyed gardening, reading and spending time with family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visiting hours for Warren on Thursday, August 1, from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service of MA, 650 Hancock St., in Quincy. A brief service will follow from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Interment will be private. For more information and online condolences, please visit www.HamelLydon.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the MSPCA-Angell, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 16, 2019
Remember
