|
|
Warren A. Beattie, 64, of Boston passed away July 11, 2019. Son of the late William and Marion Beattie, he was the loving brother of Heather Beattie of Hampden and Meredyth Beattie of Weymouth. He is also survived by his nieces, Jessica O'Brien of Walpole and Alexandra Lydon of Brooklyn, N.Y.; and nephews, William Eisan of Plymouth and Nathaniel Reynolds of Somerville. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visiting hours for Warren on Thursday, August 1, from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service of MA, 650 Hancock St., in Quincy. A brief service will follow from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the MSPCA-Angell, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 27, 2019