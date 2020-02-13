Home

Peck Funeral Homes
516 Washington Street
Braintree, MA 02184-4609
(781) 843-0890
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Peck Funeral Homes
516 Washington Street
Braintree, MA 02184-4609
Wayne G. Parlee


1934 - 2020
Wayne G. Parlee Obituary
Wayne G. Parlee, 85, of Braintree passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Monday, February 10 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years Lucy A. Parlee (Swan). He also leaves behind his son Wayne Parlee and his wife Diane of Pembroke, his son Richard Parlee and his wife Karen of Braintree, his son Kenneth Parlee and his wife Karen of Rockland, and his daughter Bonnie Murphy and her husband Sean of Pembroke. He was also blessed with 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Wayne graduated from Braintree High School. He played baseball for the Braintree White Sox and was invited to try-out for the New York Yankees. Wayne joined the United States Navy and served proudly from 1953 to 1957, as a Radioman III. He became a business owner in 1962 when he established Parlee's Service Center in Braintree which was in business for over 30 years. Wayne was very active in the Masonic Lodge. He was District Deputy Grand Master and twice held the position of Master of Delta Lodge. Wayne was a trustee at 1000 Southern Artery and Quincy Point Congregational Church. He loved sports and coached Little League along with YMCA basketball. He was a huge Boston sports fan. Wayne and Lucy loved spending time in Ocean Park Maine. They purchased a home in 1970 and spend many loving hours with family and friends at the beach. He was very active in the Ocean Park Community and loved to walk to the Soda Fountain for ice cream every night. Wayne loved to work on their home and enjoyed spending time in the yard gardening. Visiting hours will be on Friday, February 14, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Mortimer N. Peck Funeral Chapels, 516 Washington St. in Braintree. For additional information, please visit www.peckservices.com. In lieu of flowers, the family would request donations be made to Ocean Park Association, Memorial Fund, PO Box 7296, Ocean Park ME 04063-7296.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 13, 2020
