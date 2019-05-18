The Patriot Ledger Obituaries
Keohane Funeral Home
Wayne H. Crooks, of Quincy, formerly of Weymouth, died May 16, 2019. Wayne attended Weymouth High School and after graduation entered the Army, serving in the Vietnam War. Once retired from the military, Wayne entered a career in real estate as a property manager. He loved the beach, watching the Boston Red Sox and cheering on the New England Patriots. He was the beloved husband of 36 years to Cheryl Crooks of Quincy; loving son of late Darel A. and Barbara J. Crooks. Wayne leaves behind his in-laws, William "Billy" and Lisa, Jack, Katie and Julie Buccella; and his dear friends, Joanne and Andy Deptula, Maurine Shaughnessy, and Brenda Bergeron. Services will be private. Donations in Wayne's memory may be made to the ., MA Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 or the , State House, Room 546, Boston, MA 02133. See www.Keohane.com for online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 18, 2019
