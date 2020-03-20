|
|
Wayne P. Byrne, age 71, of Weymouth, formerly of Dorchester, died March 17, 2020. Wayne loved cars and worked in auto body for most of life. He was devoted to his family, took pride in caring for his home and loved to relax in the pool. He had a great sense of humor and always enjoyed making people laugh. He was the beloved husband of Pokhui (Oh) Byrne of Weymouth; devoted father of Wayne P. Byrne Jr. of Holbrook; loving brother of Shirley Byrne of N.H., Bruce Byrne of Fla., Raymond Byrne of N.H., and the late Ronnie Byrne. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and extended family. In keeping with current health concerns regarding the coronavirus, services will be private. Wayne will be laid to rest in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Weymouth. See www.Keohane.com for online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 20, 2020