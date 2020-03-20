Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Byrne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne P. Byrne

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wayne P. Byrne Obituary
Wayne P. Byrne, age 71, of Weymouth, formerly of Dorchester, died March 17, 2020. Wayne loved cars and worked in auto body for most of life. He was devoted to his family, took pride in caring for his home and loved to relax in the pool. He had a great sense of humor and always enjoyed making people laugh. He was the beloved husband of Pokhui (Oh) Byrne of Weymouth; devoted father of Wayne P. Byrne Jr. of Holbrook; loving brother of Shirley Byrne of N.H., Bruce Byrne of Fla., Raymond Byrne of N.H., and the late Ronnie Byrne. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and extended family. In keeping with current health concerns regarding the coronavirus, services will be private. Wayne will be laid to rest in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Weymouth. See www.Keohane.com for online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -