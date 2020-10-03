Wayne Pratt of Plymouth, ages 81, died peacefully Saturday, Sept. 19, at the home of his son, Harold Pratt and daughter-in-law, Laurie Pratt, 11 Liberty Street. A life long resident of Plymouth, Wayne graduated, in 1957, from Weymouth Trade School. His career began upon graduation, when he went to work for Standard Welders Equipment, in Brookline, and continued to work in that field until shortly before his death. He was known throughout the state for his competency in welding repair. As a young man he played ice hockey for Ellis Curtain Factory and was the proud coach of his two sons who played youth hokey, as well. He loved the Plymouth waterfront and harbor and was known among lobstermen as one of the locals. He enjoyed lobstering, as a pastime, for several years up into his seventies. Wayne was predeceased by his parents, Harold and Marion (Zandi) Pratt of Plymouth, his daughter Donna Jean Pratt, of Mashpee, and a brother Stanley Pratt of So. Yarmouth. He is survived by his four children, Wayne Pratt, E. Harwich, MA., Harold Pratt of Plymouth, Debbie Pratt of New Bedford and Ellie Pratt, of New Bedford; a sister, Mary Ann (Muffett) (Pratt) Crowell, Harrison, ME; six grandchildren and one great child. Funeral arrangements by Bartlett Funeral Home, Plymouth, 508-746-3456. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cranberry Hospice will be gratefully accepted.



