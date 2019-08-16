Home

Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service
650 Hancock St
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 472-5888
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service
650 Hancock St
Quincy, MA 02170
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Quincy Point Congregational Church
444 Washington St.
Quincy, MA
Interment
Following Services
Blue Hill Cemetery
Braintree, MA
Wayne R. Gauthier


1941 - 2019
Wayne R. Gauthier Obituary
Wayne R. Gauthier, 78, of Quincy, died suddenly on August 14, 2019. Devoted husband of 50 years to Susan M. Gauthier of Quincy, he was the loving brother of Patricia Smith and her husband, Harold Smith (deceased) of Fla., Dolores Princiotto and her husband Thomas of Quincy, Glen Gauthier and his wife Helen of Braintree, and the late Marjorie Hunnicutt, Leo Gauthier and Donald Gauthier; brother-in-law of Kathleen Keenan of Mattapan and Florence O'Hagan of Dorchester. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and good friends. Wayne was a lifelong Quincy resident and attended Quincy schools. He served his country with honor in the U.S. Marine Corps and then worked as a boilermaker for Local Union 29. He was a longtime member of William R. Caddy Detachment of the Marine Corps League, where he served as a commandant for many years. He was also a member of the Boiler Makers and Blacksmiths Local 29 and Torri Delpasi Social Club. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral on Monday, August 19, at 10 a.m. at Quincy Point Congregational Church, 444 Washington St., in Quincy. Interment following service at Blue Hill Cemetery in Braintree. Visiting hours will be held Sunday, August 18, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service of MA, 650 Hancock St., in Quincy. For more information and online condolences, please visit www.HamelLydon.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Rosary Shrine of St. Jude, 141 E. 65th Street, New York, NY 10065-6699.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 16, 2019
