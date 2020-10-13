1/1
Wendy J. Widmann
1954 - 2020
Wendy Jane Widmann, of Brockton, passed away peacefully on October 9, 2020, from complications of Multiple Sclerosis. Wendy was born January 20, 1954, at Christ Hospital in Jersey City to William and Alice Widmann. She graduated from Scituate High School and then Boston College School of Nursing, magna cum laude. She spent her working career as a RN at Brockton Hospital. Wendy had a love for the ocean, her dogs, and her forever home in Brockton. She is survived by her brothers, Gary, David (Patty) and Jon (Beth), and many nephews and nieces. Services are private. For on line condolences, please visit www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com. Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home 781-545-0196

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
October 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
