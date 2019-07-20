Wendy L. (Larson) Grenon of Weymouth, died July 15, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Jack Grenon of Weymouth; loving mother of Matt Grenon and her twins Katie and Baylee Grenon, all of Weymouth; cherished daughter of Donna Larson of Weymouth and the late Hal Larson; caring sister of Tammi Larson and her significant other Bob Flynn of Holbrook; devoted aunt of Cam and Hannah Murphy of Weymouth; dear friend of Sami Lopata of Weymouth. Also survived by her grand pets, Rufus, Marty, Luna, Milo and Max; and her niece pets, Lily and Pixel. Wendy worked as a medical assistant most recently at South Shore Medical Center in Norwell. She was an avid fan of the show The Walking Dead. Wendy was the previous manager of Hanover Bowladrome and enjoyed candlepin bowling. She also found pleasure in bingo and finding a great deal or couponing. Wendy's main passion in life was being a mother and caring for her family. She will be sadly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing her. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Francis Xavier Church, Weymouth, at 10 a.m. Cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Wendy may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or to MSPCA, 350 S. Huntington Ave., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045. Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 20, 2019