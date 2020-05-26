|
Wilfred E. "Buddy" Hagar, was born and raised in Southie, lived the majority of his life in Chinatown and recent years in Weymouth. After a brief and unexpected illness he drifted from his life on May 22, 2020. He was pre-deceased by is sister, Pauline (Hagar) Tosone and brother, Robert J. Hagar. Buddy was never married but was loved by many. He leaves behind many nieces, nephews, great-nieces great-nephews, great-greatnieces and great-greatnephews along with many friends and his beloved cat Buffy. He lived a colorful and eclectic life working in a variety of areas including serving in the National Guard, national laundry service, window dressing for large department stores and ultimately retiring from a long career at Bank of Boston. He enjoyed life and making people laugh; his hobbies included socializing with friends, playing bingo and scratch tickets. Due to the pandemic, services will be private but those wishing to honor his memory are encouraged to make someone smile and in lieu of flowers please donate to the Marge Crispin Center: 46 Lincoln St., Braintree, MA 02184. Arrangements entrusted to WM. F. Spencer Funeral Service, South Boston, MA. "People are like stained glass windows. They sparkle and shine when the sun is out, when the darkness sets in; their true beauty is revealed only if their light is from within." - Elizabeth Kebler Ross
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 26, 2020