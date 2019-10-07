|
William A. "Bill" Dempsey Jr. of Weymouth, passed away surrounded by his loving family on October 3, 2019. Born in Boston, he graduated from Mechanic Arts High School and the University of Vermont where he also became a 3 sport hall of famer. An avid sports fan, Bill and his late wife Wilma were very active at Immaculate Conception Church, where Bill served as a eucharistic minister. Bill worked for 3 years at Hopkinton High School as a teacher and a coach, and for 31 years for the Weymouth Public Schools as a teacher, coach, and retiring as the Weymouth High School Athletic Director. He will be deeply missed by all those that knew and loved him. Bill loved every day he lived. Beloved husband of the late Wilma H. (Murphy), he was the loving father of Bill Dempsey Jr. and his wife Kelly of Milton, Fla., Kathy Zimmerman and her husband Bob of Littleton, Patrick Dempsey and his wife Judy of Mashpee, Brian Dempsey and his wife Kathe of Scituate, Margaret Lima (deceased) and her husband Buddy of Canaan, Vt., Michael Dempsey and his wife Jeanne of Weymouth, James Dempsey (deceased) and his wife Kerry of Milton, and Eileen Dempsey and her partner Eric Lanthier of Tupper Lake, N.Y. Also survived by 19 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:45 a.m. on Friday prior to the funeral Mass in Immaculate Conception Church, Weymouth, at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Fairmount Cemetery, Weymouth. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Weymouth Food Pantry, 40 Reservoir Park Drive, Rockland, MA 02370. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 7, 2019